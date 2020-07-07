4540 McKinney Street - 1

Amenities

540 Mckinney St is a must-see! Located in the heart of Eastwood, this 940 sqft, 1 Bed 1 Bath feels amazing with 13 windows of natural light glowing off the freshly installed Bamboo floors. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and an auxiliary closet for plenty of storage (his & hers). Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, & Washer Dryer all included, leaving you only to supply your furniture & pay for the electric bill. Make sure to look at the 3D tour for a full floor plan. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2bX2PnzLUmQ&brand=0

4540 McKinney St Apt 4 is a multi-family dwellings (generic, any combination) located in Houston, TX 77023. Built in 1935, this property features 5,350 sq ft lot, and 3,760 sq ft of living space. For the surrounding community of Houston, TX 77023, the nearby schools are average and include Lantrip El, Jackson Middle and Austin H S. The overall crime risk for this area is moderately high. The natural disaster risk for this area includes very low earthquake risk, very high tornado risk, and minimal flood risk.