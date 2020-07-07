All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4540 McKinney Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4540 McKinney Street - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

4540 McKinney Street - 1

4540 Mckinney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4540 Mckinney Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
540 Mckinney St is a must-see! Located in the heart of Eastwood, this 940 sqft, 1 Bed 1 Bath feels amazing with 13 windows of natural light glowing off the freshly installed Bamboo floors. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and an auxiliary closet for plenty of storage (his & hers). Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, & Washer Dryer all included, leaving you only to supply your furniture & pay for the electric bill. Make sure to look at the 3D tour for a full floor plan. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2bX2PnzLUmQ&brand=0
4540 McKinney St Apt 4 is a multi-family dwellings (generic, any combination) located in Houston, TX 77023. Built in 1935, this property features 5,350 sq ft lot, and 3,760 sq ft of living space. For the surrounding community of Houston, TX 77023, the nearby schools are average and include Lantrip El, Jackson Middle and Austin H S. The overall crime risk for this area is moderately high. The natural disaster risk for this area includes very low earthquake risk, very high tornado risk, and minimal flood risk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 have any available units?
4540 McKinney Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 have?
Some of 4540 McKinney Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 McKinney Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4540 McKinney Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 McKinney Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 McKinney Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4540 McKinney Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 McKinney Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4540 McKinney Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4540 McKinney Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 McKinney Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 McKinney Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77099
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston