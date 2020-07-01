4436 Bell St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

This is a very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath property with a large living room, faux fireplace, separate dining area and galley kitchen. The first 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a separate full bathroom. The second floor features 2 more large bedrooms with tons of storage and a bonus room, perfect for an office or game room. A utility room with washer/dryer hookups is also conveniently located on the second floor. A big, fully-fenced backyard and detached garage are located behind the home for additional storage. Pets are on a case-by-case basis with additional pet fee + pet rent, no aggressive breeds. Make your appointment to see this great property*Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.