Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:45 PM

4436 Bell St

4436 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4436 Bell Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
This is a very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath property with a large living room, faux fireplace, separate dining area and galley kitchen. The first 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a separate full bathroom. The second floor features 2 more large bedrooms with tons of storage and a bonus room, perfect for an office or game room. A utility room with washer/dryer hookups is also conveniently located on the second floor. A big, fully-fenced backyard and detached garage are located behind the home for additional storage. Pets are on a case-by-case basis with additional pet fee + pet rent, no aggressive breeds. Make your appointment to see this great property*Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Bell St have any available units?
4436 Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Bell St have?
Some of 4436 Bell St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Bell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Bell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 Bell St is pet friendly.
Does 4436 Bell St offer parking?
Yes, 4436 Bell St offers parking.
Does 4436 Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Bell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Bell St have a pool?
No, 4436 Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Bell St have accessible units?
No, 4436 Bell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Bell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Bell St does not have units with dishwashers.

