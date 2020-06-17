4411 WALKER Street

Amenities

Great location in historical Eastwood, in Houston's East End. If being where the action is speaks to you, but dislike living in huge apartment complexes, then this remodeled triplex in Houston's EaDo/2nd Ward district is calling your name. Within walking distance to the Harrisburg Metro rail line and minutes away from downtown, BBVA, Minute Maid Park, GRB and Discovery Green. All new appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, upgraded lighting and crown molding. Beautiful patio. Ready for immediate move-in. Schedule your appointment for viewing.