Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:12 AM

4411 WALKER Street

4411 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Walker Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
accessible
range
Great location in historical Eastwood, in Houston's East End. If being where the action is speaks to you, but dislike living in huge apartment complexes, then this remodeled triplex in Houston's EaDo/2nd Ward district is calling your name. Within walking distance to the Harrisburg Metro rail line and minutes away from downtown, BBVA, Minute Maid Park, GRB and Discovery Green. All new appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, upgraded lighting and crown molding. Beautiful patio. Ready for immediate move-in. Schedule your appointment for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 WALKER Street have any available units?
4411 WALKER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 WALKER Street have?
Some of 4411 WALKER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 WALKER Street currently offering any rent specials?
4411 WALKER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 WALKER Street pet-friendly?
No, 4411 WALKER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4411 WALKER Street offer parking?
No, 4411 WALKER Street does not offer parking.
Does 4411 WALKER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 WALKER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 WALKER Street have a pool?
No, 4411 WALKER Street does not have a pool.
Does 4411 WALKER Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4411 WALKER Street has accessible units.
Does 4411 WALKER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 WALKER Street does not have units with dishwashers.

