Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 You are home. Come see this lovely 2/1/1 house with living room & kitchen in quiet area of Houston. A/C units, washer dryer. Spacious fenced yard. No pets in the home.



Easy access to Hwy 288/ 610 and Medical Center.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12657148



(RLNE5202075)