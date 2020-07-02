All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
4405 Woodside 2
Last updated November 24 2019

4405 Woodside 2

4405 Woodside Street · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Woodside Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom Remodeled Fourplex in Eastwood - Property Id: 27050

Beautifully remodeled fourplex in the Eastwood subdivision. Each has two bedroom, kitchen with new gorgeous stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tub, and living room. Considering no pets but thats negotiable however, no aggressive breeds. Would be great for a couple UH students to share cost. It's such a short bike ride to University of Houston and downtown. Walking distance to the metro rail! Sqf is an approximation (650-770)
Property Id 27050

(RLNE5344958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Woodside 2 have any available units?
4405 Woodside 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Woodside 2 have?
Some of 4405 Woodside 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Woodside 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Woodside 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Woodside 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Woodside 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Woodside 2 offer parking?
No, 4405 Woodside 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Woodside 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Woodside 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Woodside 2 have a pool?
No, 4405 Woodside 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Woodside 2 have accessible units?
No, 4405 Woodside 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Woodside 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Woodside 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

