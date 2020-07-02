4405 Woodside 2

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled fourplex in the Eastwood subdivision. Each has two bedroom, kitchen with new gorgeous stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tub, and living room. Considering no pets but thats negotiable however, no aggressive breeds. Would be great for a couple UH students to share cost. It's such a short bike ride to University of Houston and downtown. Walking distance to the metro rail! Sqf is an approximation (650-770)

