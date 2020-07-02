4404 Crawford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Must see 3 story, 3/3.5 in Mid-Town! - Stunning free standing 3-story, 3/3.5/2 home with stairs to a roof-top terrace facing an amazing view of downtown Houston. This property, with stone and stucco exterior, offers a small front yard and decorative wrought iron fencing with private entry. Updates include beautifully refinished, wide plank hardwood floors, and fresh paint inside and out.* Other amenities include double-paned windows, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters, Samsung refrigerator, gas-log fireplace with granite surround and wood mantle, and second floor balcony off living area. Third floor features recent carpet in bedrooms, frameless shower, spa tub, and 2 walk-in closets in master bath, and balcony off master bedroom. The property is located in a gated community in convenient Mid-Town near museums, Texas Medical Center, as well as Downtown Houston.



