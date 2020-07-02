All apartments in Houston
Location

4404 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Must see 3 story, 3/3.5 in Mid-Town! - Stunning free standing 3-story, 3/3.5/2 home with stairs to a roof-top terrace facing an amazing view of downtown Houston. This property, with stone and stucco exterior, offers a small front yard and decorative wrought iron fencing with private entry. Updates include beautifully refinished, wide plank hardwood floors, and fresh paint inside and out.* Other amenities include double-paned windows, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters, Samsung refrigerator, gas-log fireplace with granite surround and wood mantle, and second floor balcony off living area. Third floor features recent carpet in bedrooms, frameless shower, spa tub, and 2 walk-in closets in master bath, and balcony off master bedroom. The property is located in a gated community in convenient Mid-Town near museums, Texas Medical Center, as well as Downtown Houston.

(RLNE4494960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Crawford St have any available units?
4404 Crawford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Crawford St have?
Some of 4404 Crawford St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Crawford St currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Crawford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Crawford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Crawford St is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Crawford St offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Crawford St offers parking.
Does 4404 Crawford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Crawford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Crawford St have a pool?
No, 4404 Crawford St does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Crawford St have accessible units?
No, 4404 Crawford St does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Crawford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Crawford St does not have units with dishwashers.

