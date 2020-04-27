4402 Lillian St 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge Condo in Rice Military / Washington Avenue - Property Id: 240301



Huge 2 bedroom Condo located on the top floor in a lovely mid-rise building. Located in the Washington Avenue Corridor in Rice Military. Two full, and one half bath. Each bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private full bath. There is a half bath near entry way for guests. Lots of character with soaring 25-foot ceilings. In the middle of the bars and restaurants on Washington Avenue. Nightlife and walkability score is a perfect 10. Minutes from Downtown Houston and Medical Center. Best location to enjoy all Houston has to offer. Wood floors thru-out. Large kitchen with huge custom granite island. Great for entertaining. Condo has private balcony. New appliances included. Private gated parking with two assigned spots in enclosed garage. Proof of income a must. Monthly rent $2,100.00. Security deposit one month's rent.



Lease term begins on April 1st,2020 but house can be made available for early move in. First month and security deposit required for move-in. 1-year lease minimum.

No Pets Allowed



