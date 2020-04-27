All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:53 AM

4402 Lillian St 8

4402 Lillian Street · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Lillian Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge Condo in Rice Military / Washington Avenue - Property Id: 240301

Huge 2 bedroom Condo located on the top floor in a lovely mid-rise building. Located in the Washington Avenue Corridor in Rice Military. Two full, and one half bath. Each bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private full bath. There is a half bath near entry way for guests. Lots of character with soaring 25-foot ceilings. In the middle of the bars and restaurants on Washington Avenue. Nightlife and walkability score is a perfect 10. Minutes from Downtown Houston and Medical Center. Best location to enjoy all Houston has to offer. Wood floors thru-out. Large kitchen with huge custom granite island. Great for entertaining. Condo has private balcony. New appliances included. Private gated parking with two assigned spots in enclosed garage. Proof of income a must. Monthly rent $2,100.00. Security deposit one month's rent.

Lease term begins on April 1st,2020 but house can be made available for early move in. First month and security deposit required for move-in. 1-year lease minimum.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240301
Property Id 240301

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Lillian St 8 have any available units?
4402 Lillian St 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Lillian St 8 have?
Some of 4402 Lillian St 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Lillian St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Lillian St 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Lillian St 8 pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Lillian St 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4402 Lillian St 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Lillian St 8 offers parking.
Does 4402 Lillian St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 Lillian St 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Lillian St 8 have a pool?
No, 4402 Lillian St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Lillian St 8 have accessible units?
No, 4402 Lillian St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Lillian St 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 Lillian St 8 has units with dishwashers.

