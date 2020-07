Amenities

NEVER FLOODED, CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON. HOME SQ FT IS 1733. HARDWOOD FLOORS. REMODELED MASTER BATH.

LARGE FAMILY ROOM. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING. WOOD FLOORS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY REFINISHED, NEW HVAC UNIT, AND NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER. One block from light rail and one block from University of Houston.