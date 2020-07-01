4229 Purdue Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this stunning townhome zoned to West University Place Elementary. The nearby parks, restaurants and shopping make this property the definition of easy city living. Its convenient location puts everything in reach. The luxurious interior features a large open kitchen with granite counters, wood floors and custom window treatments throughout home. All bedrooms are large and the 2nd floor features charming balcony to let the outdoors in. This property is the perfect low-maintenance home for kids and pups alike. Schedule you private tour today.