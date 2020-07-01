All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:40 PM

4229 Purdue Street

4229 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Purdue Street, Houston, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this stunning townhome zoned to West University Place Elementary. The nearby parks, restaurants and shopping make this property the definition of easy city living. Its convenient location puts everything in reach. The luxurious interior features a large open kitchen with granite counters, wood floors and custom window treatments throughout home. All bedrooms are large and the 2nd floor features charming balcony to let the outdoors in. This property is the perfect low-maintenance home for kids and pups alike. Schedule you private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Purdue Street have any available units?
4229 Purdue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 Purdue Street have?
Some of 4229 Purdue Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Purdue Street currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Purdue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Purdue Street pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Purdue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4229 Purdue Street offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Purdue Street offers parking.
Does 4229 Purdue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Purdue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Purdue Street have a pool?
No, 4229 Purdue Street does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Purdue Street have accessible units?
No, 4229 Purdue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Purdue Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 Purdue Street does not have units with dishwashers.

