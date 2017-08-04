All apartments in Houston
422 Gretel Drive

422 Gretel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

422 Gretel Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful, spacious custom home perfect for entertaining. This home offers a second mini master suite on the second floor. The gourmet kitchen is open to the breakfast room, bar and family room. This home offers a home office, study, mud room, stackable washer and dryer area in master closet and a full size utility room on the second floor. Wood floors in all main living areas and tile throughout all bathrooms. Tons of storage throughout the house. Large covered porch perfect for outdoor lounging and separate outdoor kitchen area. With over 5,200 sq ft, this home is a must see! Neutral colors and light bright and airy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Gretel Drive have any available units?
422 Gretel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Gretel Drive have?
Some of 422 Gretel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Gretel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 Gretel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Gretel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 422 Gretel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 422 Gretel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 422 Gretel Drive offers parking.
Does 422 Gretel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Gretel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Gretel Drive have a pool?
No, 422 Gretel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 Gretel Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 Gretel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Gretel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Gretel Drive has units with dishwashers.

