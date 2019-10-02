All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4217 Davenport St

4217 Davenport Street · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Davenport Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled, sparkling clean, and turn-key ready for you! This fantastic 3 bedroom has been thoroughly updated from top-to-bottom. Brand new carpeting and new wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home means you will be the first to enjoy the fresh neutral palette to express your personal style. Are you coming with pets? Enjoy the safety and privacy of a fully fenced backyard, an excellent space for allowing your furry friends to roam around freely and happily! Relax outdoors comfortably or host cookouts with family and friends with the spacious patio out back. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Davenport St have any available units?
4217 Davenport St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Davenport St have?
Some of 4217 Davenport St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Davenport St currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Davenport St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Davenport St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 Davenport St is pet friendly.
Does 4217 Davenport St offer parking?
No, 4217 Davenport St does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Davenport St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Davenport St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Davenport St have a pool?
No, 4217 Davenport St does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Davenport St have accessible units?
No, 4217 Davenport St does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Davenport St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Davenport St does not have units with dishwashers.

