4217 Davenport St

Newly remodeled, sparkling clean, and turn-key ready for you! This fantastic 3 bedroom has been thoroughly updated from top-to-bottom. Brand new carpeting and new wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home means you will be the first to enjoy the fresh neutral palette to express your personal style. Are you coming with pets? Enjoy the safety and privacy of a fully fenced backyard, an excellent space for allowing your furry friends to roam around freely and happily! Relax outdoors comfortably or host cookouts with family and friends with the spacious patio out back. This home is a must see!