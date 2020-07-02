Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4212 Dawson
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:05 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4212 Dawson
4212 Dawson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4212 Dawson Lane, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SWM - water meter shared with 2 2 other address located 4214D
4212D /50%
4214/ 25%
4216/25%
Meter # 01032750-BA-0.625
Has Central air
All Electric
Living in one of our duplexes you have your own private parking.
Large front and Back yards
Pet-friendly
W/D connections in the 4 and 6 Bedrooms only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 Dawson have any available units?
4212 Dawson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4212 Dawson have?
Some of 4212 Dawson's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4212 Dawson currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Dawson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Dawson pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Dawson is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Dawson offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Dawson offers parking.
Does 4212 Dawson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Dawson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Dawson have a pool?
No, 4212 Dawson does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Dawson have accessible units?
No, 4212 Dawson does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Dawson have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Dawson does not have units with dishwashers.
