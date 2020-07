Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated home with great access to I-45 and downtown. 4207 Castor has 3 bedrooms with engineered floors, 2 baths . Living room is open to dining and kitchen with sloped ceilings and contemporary colors. Sliding glass doors open off dining area to fully fenced backyard. Master bedroom has sloped ceilings and 2 closets, double sinks in bathroom and oversize tub. Generous front yard and backyard as well.