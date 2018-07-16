4202 Spencer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in a gated community in the Upper West End. The home features a spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a balcony. The kitchen features granite counters and SS appliances. Separate study upstairs next to the master bedroom, which features dual vanities and a walk-in shower and separate tub. This home is an end unit featuring a backyard space in the heart of downtown Houston with dining, shopping, and gyms within walking distance. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok! No HOA!

Contact us to schedule a showing.