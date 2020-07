Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4202 Alvin St, UNIT A, Adorable CONDO - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home near shopping, dining, and Houston's Medical Center! Fresh carpet and paint throughout. Tile downstairs that boasts a large living area and open concept kitchen. The fridge stays! All bedrooms up with plenty of natural lighting and closet space. Enjoy your private corner lot with a fenced backyard and covered patio!



(RLNE4290051)