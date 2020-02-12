419 Travis St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse concierge dog grooming area dog park gym parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access valet service

We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn not exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Italian-made custom cabinetry, featuring distinctive looks for kitchens and bathrooms



Gourmet kitchens with soft-close cabinet drawers



Wide-plank engineered hardwood floor in kitchens and living areas



Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package



Gas ranges



Quartz countertops with natural stone backsplash and LED cabinet lighting



Master suites feature 5-fixture bathrooms with dual vanities



6-foot soaking tubs



Linen closets



Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving



10-foot ceilings



Private balconies



Built-in dry bars and niche features



Solar shades



Wi-Fi calling system



Full size Whirpool washers and dryers



USB charging ports



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



32-story high-rise with 8 levels of parking



Complimentary valet parking for residents and guests



One, two and three bedroom apartment homes



Private park with direct access to METRO Rail



Outdoor entertainment and cooking area featuring gas grills



Open air terrace lounge seating with outdoor fireplace



Laptop lounge with adjacent library



State-of-the-art fitness center



Vinyl listening room with record collection



Steps from Market Square Park and dog park



Historical walkable neighborhood minutes from dining and entertainment



Bike storage and bike repair room



Pet parlor with grooming station



Concierge services



Controlled access



___________________________



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you are tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we are here. Taco Street Locating. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.