Last updated August 17 2019 at 10:04 AM

419 Armstrong St

419 Armstrong Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 Armstrong Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
419 Armstrong - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal

Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the fist to call this recently built 3 bed 2 bath property home! This property offers a spacious living area. Open kitchen space with lots of counter and cabinet space. Great sized bedrooms. Mater bathroom with double vanity and much more all priced to lease today!

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5000686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Armstrong St have any available units?
419 Armstrong St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Armstrong St have?
Some of 419 Armstrong St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Armstrong St currently offering any rent specials?
419 Armstrong St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Armstrong St pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Armstrong St is pet friendly.
Does 419 Armstrong St offer parking?
No, 419 Armstrong St does not offer parking.
Does 419 Armstrong St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Armstrong St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Armstrong St have a pool?
No, 419 Armstrong St does not have a pool.
Does 419 Armstrong St have accessible units?
No, 419 Armstrong St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Armstrong St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Armstrong St has units with dishwashers.

