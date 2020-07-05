419 Armstrong St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

419 Armstrong - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



***NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***



Price: $1195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal



Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the fist to call this recently built 3 bed 2 bath property home! This property offers a spacious living area. Open kitchen space with lots of counter and cabinet space. Great sized bedrooms. Mater bathroom with double vanity and much more all priced to lease today!



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5000686)