418 Hickory Post Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Exquisitely updated executive home on corner lot of exclusive cul de sac street. Prestigious Nottingham Forest neighborhood. Exemplary schools and convenient to shopping and medical. Wine lounge greets you as you enter with open island kitchen and combo living/dining rooms. Five bedrooms plus bonus/office (master and bonus room down) with game room. Five bathrooms that includes a pool bath with rain shower. Huge utility/mud room with butlers pantry. Private pool and hot tub. Neighborhood clubhouse with pool and tennis courts. Pool and lawn maintenance included.