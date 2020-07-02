All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 418 Hickory Post Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
418 Hickory Post Lane
Last updated April 29 2019 at 12:59 AM

418 Hickory Post Lane

418 Hickory Post Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

418 Hickory Post Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exquisitely updated executive home on corner lot of exclusive cul de sac street. Prestigious Nottingham Forest neighborhood. Exemplary schools and convenient to shopping and medical. Wine lounge greets you as you enter with open island kitchen and combo living/dining rooms. Five bedrooms plus bonus/office (master and bonus room down) with game room. Five bathrooms that includes a pool bath with rain shower. Huge utility/mud room with butlers pantry. Private pool and hot tub. Neighborhood clubhouse with pool and tennis courts. Pool and lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Hickory Post Lane have any available units?
418 Hickory Post Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Hickory Post Lane have?
Some of 418 Hickory Post Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Hickory Post Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Hickory Post Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Hickory Post Lane pet-friendly?
No, 418 Hickory Post Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 418 Hickory Post Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 Hickory Post Lane offers parking.
Does 418 Hickory Post Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Hickory Post Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Hickory Post Lane have a pool?
Yes, 418 Hickory Post Lane has a pool.
Does 418 Hickory Post Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 418 Hickory Post Lane has accessible units.
Does 418 Hickory Post Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Hickory Post Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston