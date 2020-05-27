All apartments in Houston
4130 N Braeswood Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

4130 N Braeswood Blvd

4130 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4130 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled Home in an Amazing location Inside the Loop and right along the Braeswood Trail. Updates include Brand New Front Door, Updated Kitchen, Samsung Smart Appliance Package, All New Floors (beautiful Porcelain Tile in Kitchen, Wood + Trim work throughout), Updated Bathrooms, and a Master Bath that will knock your socks off. Huge lot, Automatic Entry Gate with a Governor's Driveway. The house did flood during Harvey for the first time. The good news is this house went from the 100yr flood plane to 500yr because of Brays Bayou Project. Ask agent for details. This is one you don't want to miss. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd have any available units?
4130 N Braeswood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd have?
Some of 4130 N Braeswood Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 N Braeswood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4130 N Braeswood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 N Braeswood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4130 N Braeswood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd offer parking?
No, 4130 N Braeswood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 N Braeswood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd have a pool?
No, 4130 N Braeswood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4130 N Braeswood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 N Braeswood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 N Braeswood Blvd has units with dishwashers.

