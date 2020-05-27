4130 N Braeswood Blvd

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled Home in an Amazing location Inside the Loop and right along the Braeswood Trail. Updates include Brand New Front Door, Updated Kitchen, Samsung Smart Appliance Package, All New Floors (beautiful Porcelain Tile in Kitchen, Wood + Trim work throughout), Updated Bathrooms, and a Master Bath that will knock your socks off. Huge lot, Automatic Entry Gate with a Governor's Driveway. The house did flood during Harvey for the first time. The good news is this house went from the 100yr flood plane to 500yr because of Brays Bayou Project. Ask agent for details. This is one you don't want to miss. Schedule your showing today!