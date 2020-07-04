All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:32 AM

4122 Underwood St

4122 Underwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Underwood Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and updated three bedrm, two full bath home featuring hardwood floors, neutral wall color & spacious rooms. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances open to large combination breakfast room & den. Kitchen w/ plenty of counter space & storage. Saltillo tile floor. Family room features gas log/wood burning f/p. Lots of built-ins. Generous sized bedrooms, updated baths & good closet space. Washer/dryer in attached garage. Deck and large backyard. Per owner did not flood in Hurricane Harvey. Zoned to Bellaire High School, Twain Elementary School and Pershing Middle School. Great inner-loop location close to the Medical Center, NRG Stadium, Downtown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District. Good retail and restaurants close.

(RLNE5042240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Underwood St have any available units?
4122 Underwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Underwood St have?
Some of 4122 Underwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Underwood St currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Underwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Underwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Underwood St is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Underwood St offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Underwood St offers parking.
Does 4122 Underwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Underwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Underwood St have a pool?
No, 4122 Underwood St does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Underwood St have accessible units?
No, 4122 Underwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Underwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 Underwood St has units with dishwashers.

