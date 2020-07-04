4122 Underwood St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean and updated three bedrm, two full bath home featuring hardwood floors, neutral wall color & spacious rooms. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances open to large combination breakfast room & den. Kitchen w/ plenty of counter space & storage. Saltillo tile floor. Family room features gas log/wood burning f/p. Lots of built-ins. Generous sized bedrooms, updated baths & good closet space. Washer/dryer in attached garage. Deck and large backyard. Per owner did not flood in Hurricane Harvey. Zoned to Bellaire High School, Twain Elementary School and Pershing Middle School. Great inner-loop location close to the Medical Center, NRG Stadium, Downtown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District. Good retail and restaurants close.



(RLNE5042240)