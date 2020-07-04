4122 Underwood St

Amenities
Clean and updated three bedrm, two full bath home featuring hardwood floors, neutral wall color & spacious rooms. Kitchen w/ stainless appliances open to large combination breakfast room & den. Kitchen w/ plenty of counter space & storage. Saltillo tile floor. Family room features gas log/wood burning f/p. Lots of built-ins. Generous sized bedrooms, updated baths & good closet space. Washer/dryer in attached garage. Deck and large backyard. Per owner did not flood in Hurricane Harvey. Zoned to Bellaire High School, Twain Elementary School and Pershing Middle School. Great inner-loop location close to the Medical Center, NRG Stadium, Downtown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District. Good retail and restaurants close.
(RLNE5042240)