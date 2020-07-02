All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
4119 Driscoll Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4119 Driscoll Street

4119 Driscoll Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Neartown - Montrose
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4119 Driscoll Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
New construction with fresh paint and woods. Contemporary townhome with Fenced yard space - Gourmet's Kitchen with large island - stainless steel appliances and 5 burner cooktop, beautiful hard woods, very light and bright home - three bedrooms with in-suite baths -zoned high efficiency HVAC -large two car garage.Walk to restaqurants- HEB -and local bars. Walk to St Thomas and the Meniel . Walk to Trader Joe's.and there is a Whole Foods just minutes away.Great location with easy access to highways and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Driscoll Street have any available units?
4119 Driscoll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Driscoll Street have?
Some of 4119 Driscoll Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Driscoll Street currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Driscoll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Driscoll Street pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Driscoll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4119 Driscoll Street offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Driscoll Street offers parking.
Does 4119 Driscoll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Driscoll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Driscoll Street have a pool?
No, 4119 Driscoll Street does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Driscoll Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4119 Driscoll Street has accessible units.
Does 4119 Driscoll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Driscoll Street has units with dishwashers.

