4119 Driscoll Street

New construction with fresh paint and woods. Contemporary townhome with Fenced yard space - Gourmet's Kitchen with large island - stainless steel appliances and 5 burner cooktop, beautiful hard woods, very light and bright home - three bedrooms with in-suite baths -zoned high efficiency HVAC -large two car garage.Walk to restaqurants- HEB -and local bars. Walk to St Thomas and the Meniel . Walk to Trader Joe's.and there is a Whole Foods just minutes away.Great location with easy access to highways and downtown.