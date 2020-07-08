All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:32 PM

4118 Spencer St

4118 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Spencer Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 3 story Contemporary Townhome!! 2 Master Suites/2.5 Baths/2 Car Garage is Nestled Right Near The Latest Shops, Hot Spots for Dining, Memorial Park, Driving Range + Golfing, Cycling, Art Houses, Music Venues and Easy Highway Access. Sleek, Modern Designs, Tall Ceilings, Large Private Stone Patio w/Grill and 2nd Floor Balcony Make This Modern Space, Perfect for Entertaining and Urban Living. Bamboo Floors Throughout, Bright, Stainless Kitchen Boasts of Abundant Storage and The Large Chef's Island Make Your Culinary Dreams Come to Life. Large Windows Provide Natural Light, Illuminating this Beautiful Home making it your own! 3rd Story Loft is the Perfect Environment for either home office professionals or a nursery. Washer and Dryer is INCLUDED! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE- IN!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Spencer St have any available units?
4118 Spencer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Spencer St have?
Some of 4118 Spencer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Spencer St currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Spencer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Spencer St pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Spencer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4118 Spencer St offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Spencer St offers parking.
Does 4118 Spencer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 Spencer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Spencer St have a pool?
Yes, 4118 Spencer St has a pool.
Does 4118 Spencer St have accessible units?
No, 4118 Spencer St does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Spencer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Spencer St does not have units with dishwashers.

