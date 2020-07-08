4118 Spencer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning 3 story Contemporary Townhome!! 2 Master Suites/2.5 Baths/2 Car Garage is Nestled Right Near The Latest Shops, Hot Spots for Dining, Memorial Park, Driving Range + Golfing, Cycling, Art Houses, Music Venues and Easy Highway Access. Sleek, Modern Designs, Tall Ceilings, Large Private Stone Patio w/Grill and 2nd Floor Balcony Make This Modern Space, Perfect for Entertaining and Urban Living. Bamboo Floors Throughout, Bright, Stainless Kitchen Boasts of Abundant Storage and The Large Chef's Island Make Your Culinary Dreams Come to Life. Large Windows Provide Natural Light, Illuminating this Beautiful Home making it your own! 3rd Story Loft is the Perfect Environment for either home office professionals or a nursery. Washer and Dryer is INCLUDED! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE- IN!!!