This large 3BR 2.5BA is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors. Home has a formal dining room, a family room with fireplace and formal living area with a bar. New carpet throughout, new toilets, new master bathroom shower, new kitchen counter-tops and paint throughout. Section 8 welcome! House is conveniently situated 5 mins from downtown, and minutes to 610, 59 and I-10