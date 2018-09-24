All apartments in Houston
411 W 17TH UNIT B

411 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 West 17th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful, recent construction InTown Home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and tons of style. Gleaming travertine floors, stainless appliances, high ceilings, and tons of light make this a real showplace. Quality construction, meticul - This beautiful, recent construction InTown Home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and tons of style. Gleaming travertine floors, stainless appliances, high ceilings, and tons of light make this a real showplace. Quality construction, meticulously maintained. This row of homes backs onto the neighbors carefully tended garden, allowing more light and privacy, as well as lovely view from the second floor balcony. Upgraded hardwood floors have recently been refinished, and the stucco has been inspected and resealed. Walking distance to all the great shops and restaurants on 19th Street, and the Hike and Bike trail is at the end of the block! Come see this one today!

(RLNE3998824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W 17TH UNIT B have any available units?
411 W 17TH UNIT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W 17TH UNIT B have?
Some of 411 W 17TH UNIT B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W 17TH UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
411 W 17TH UNIT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W 17TH UNIT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 W 17TH UNIT B is pet friendly.
Does 411 W 17TH UNIT B offer parking?
No, 411 W 17TH UNIT B does not offer parking.
Does 411 W 17TH UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 W 17TH UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W 17TH UNIT B have a pool?
No, 411 W 17TH UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 411 W 17TH UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 411 W 17TH UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W 17TH UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 W 17TH UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.

