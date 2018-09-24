411 W 17TH UNIT B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful, recent construction InTown Home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and tons of style. Gleaming travertine floors, stainless appliances, high ceilings, and tons of light make this a real showplace. Quality construction, meticulously maintained. This row of homes backs onto the neighbors carefully tended garden, allowing more light and privacy, as well as lovely view from the second floor balcony. Upgraded hardwood floors have recently been refinished, and the stucco has been inspected and resealed. Walking distance to all the great shops and restaurants on 19th Street, and the Hike and Bike trail is at the end of the block! Come see this one today!



