Home
/
Houston, TX
/
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes

4055 S Braeswood Blvd · (281) 607-4182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4055 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4055 South Braeswood #233 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 4055 South Braeswood #246 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 4055 South Braeswood #126 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or $200 depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs combined
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes have any available units?
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes have?
Some of 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

