Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Wonderful owners looking for great tenants to enjoy this beautiful patio home in Kings Crossing! Come take a look at this 3 bedroom split plan with study, formal dining and open concept living, kitchen and dining. Back patio with storage building great for entertaining. Home owners are taking care of landscaping. You will not be disappointed!