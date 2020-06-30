4031 Bellefontaine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Maison Fontaine is a private, gated community surrounded by West University, Bellaire and Braes Heights. This location is hard to beat located only 10 minutes from The Galleria and Medical Center, 15 minutes from The Museum District and only 20 minutes from Downtown Houston. Features include hardwood flooring, extensive millwork throughout, faux wood blinds, natural stone countertops, abundance of natural lights Master Bath with Marble and Dual Sink, and Jacuzzi Tub/ Separate Shower. Plentiful parking with your own private 2 car garage and street parking. Schedule your private tour today!