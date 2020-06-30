All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:37 PM

4031 Bellefontaine Street

4031 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Bellefontaine Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Maison Fontaine is a private, gated community surrounded by West University, Bellaire and Braes Heights. This location is hard to beat located only 10 minutes from The Galleria and Medical Center, 15 minutes from The Museum District and only 20 minutes from Downtown Houston. Features include hardwood flooring, extensive millwork throughout, faux wood blinds, natural stone countertops, abundance of natural lights Master Bath with Marble and Dual Sink, and Jacuzzi Tub/ Separate Shower. Plentiful parking with your own private 2 car garage and street parking. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Bellefontaine Street have any available units?
4031 Bellefontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Bellefontaine Street have?
Some of 4031 Bellefontaine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Bellefontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Bellefontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Bellefontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Bellefontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4031 Bellefontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Bellefontaine Street offers parking.
Does 4031 Bellefontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Bellefontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Bellefontaine Street have a pool?
No, 4031 Bellefontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Bellefontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 4031 Bellefontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Bellefontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Bellefontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

