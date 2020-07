Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with fully upgraded kitchen. Open concept living, dining, kitchen area with den/office. Kitchen offers tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. Utility room has plenty of space for full size washer/dryer with door/pet door to the backyard. Fully fenced enormous backyard with plenty of room for kids and pets to play and a workshop for any handy person or additional storage.**Lawn maintenance included**