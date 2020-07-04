All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4013 Woodfin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4013 Woodfin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4013 Woodfin

4013 Woodfox St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4013 Woodfox St, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Charming beautifully updated, freshly painted, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom all brick Ranch-style home, immediately available. This home has +-1400 sq ft with a secure attached one-car garage, with automatic door opener, on a large, shady fully fenced 7,200 sq ft lot. In Westwood Subdivision, a Deed Restricted Community. This home is best suited for 1-2 adults and 1-2 children maximum. Stunning, recently remodeled kitchen has silestone countertops, updated appliances (SS Refrigerator/ice maker, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) and custom mid century modern-style maple cabinets; ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen window overlooks a large, fenced backyard with covered patio and wonderful large, live oak tree. Remodeled bathroom has new tub and shower, with beautiful tile, Corian countertops and plenty of maple cabinetry for storage. The two bedrooms in the home are generous in size; lots of storage throughout. One bedroom has two large built-in dressers in addition to a closet. The attached, one-car garage is fully functional, including garage door opener, and ample storage space for bikes or other items. Washer and dryer hook-ups are available. The home also includes a separate dining room that could be used as a study or media room. Small Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis; if pets approved, pet deposit required. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance, wifi and cable.

Serious applicants may contact us at jrl3743@hotmail.com for more information. Be sure to include complete information, including occupations, address, phone number, number of expected tenants, and pet info. VERIFIABLE ID MUST BE EMAILED prior to any appointments being set. A $40.00 non-refundable Application Fee is required before lease. This fee covers credit and background check. At a minimum, a 1-year excellent verifiable rental payment history is required to qualify. A deposit equivalent to at least one month's rent will be due to secure home upon signing lease. First come first served.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Woodfin have any available units?
4013 Woodfin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Woodfin have?
Some of 4013 Woodfin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Woodfin currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Woodfin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Woodfin pet-friendly?
Yes, 4013 Woodfin is pet friendly.
Does 4013 Woodfin offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Woodfin offers parking.
Does 4013 Woodfin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Woodfin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Woodfin have a pool?
No, 4013 Woodfin does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Woodfin have accessible units?
No, 4013 Woodfin does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Woodfin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Woodfin has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston