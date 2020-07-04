4013 Woodfin

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Charming beautifully updated, freshly painted, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom all brick Ranch-style home, immediately available. This home has +-1400 sq ft with a secure attached one-car garage, with automatic door opener, on a large, shady fully fenced 7,200 sq ft lot. In Westwood Subdivision, a Deed Restricted Community. This home is best suited for 1-2 adults and 1-2 children maximum. Stunning, recently remodeled kitchen has silestone countertops, updated appliances (SS Refrigerator/ice maker, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) and custom mid century modern-style maple cabinets; ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen window overlooks a large, fenced backyard with covered patio and wonderful large, live oak tree. Remodeled bathroom has new tub and shower, with beautiful tile, Corian countertops and plenty of maple cabinetry for storage. The two bedrooms in the home are generous in size; lots of storage throughout. One bedroom has two large built-in dressers in addition to a closet. The attached, one-car garage is fully functional, including garage door opener, and ample storage space for bikes or other items. Washer and dryer hook-ups are available. The home also includes a separate dining room that could be used as a study or media room. Small Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis; if pets approved, pet deposit required. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance, wifi and cable.



Serious applicants may contact us at jrl3743@hotmail.com for more information. Be sure to include complete information, including occupations, address, phone number, number of expected tenants, and pet info. VERIFIABLE ID MUST BE EMAILED prior to any appointments being set. A $40.00 non-refundable Application Fee is required before lease. This fee covers credit and background check. At a minimum, a 1-year excellent verifiable rental payment history is required to qualify. A deposit equivalent to at least one month's rent will be due to secure home upon signing lease. First come first served.