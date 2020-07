Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU! Move in Ready! Lovely, remodeled and updated, one-story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home is located within easy access to 59, 99 and Beltway 8, restaurants, movies and shopping. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The house has recently been updated with new light fixtures, landscaped, new carpet, laminate floor and fresh paint. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. This house did not flood.