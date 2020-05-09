All apartments in Houston
3938 Roseland St.

3938 Roseland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Roseland Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3938 Roseland St. Available 08/10/19 - Elegant 2 story brick townhouse in the Montrose area! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with a 2 car garage. House features bamboo flooring, nicely updated ktichen with 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances. House will be available second week of August.

?Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4995505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

