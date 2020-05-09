Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3938 Roseland St. Available 08/10/19 - Elegant 2 story brick townhouse in the Montrose area! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with a 2 car garage. House features bamboo flooring, nicely updated ktichen with 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances. House will be available second week of August.



?Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



