Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3821 Ella Boulevard
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:40 PM

3821 Ella Boulevard

3821 Ella Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
fire pit
You'll love this charming Houston property in Oak Forest! This 2 bedroom home features open floor plan w/ beautiful natural lighting, premium laminate flooring, large rooms and closets. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator & breakfast bar. Entertain in the HUGE backyard w/ fire pit, picnic table, privacy fence, covered patio & tall, sweeping trees. Utility room includes front load washer and dryer. Ideal for commuters w/ easy access to 610 & 290 and very close proximity to many restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Lawn service can be included for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Ella Boulevard have any available units?
3821 Ella Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Ella Boulevard have?
Some of 3821 Ella Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Ella Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Ella Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Ella Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Ella Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3821 Ella Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3821 Ella Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Ella Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 Ella Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Ella Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3821 Ella Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Ella Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 3821 Ella Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 3821 Ella Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Ella Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

