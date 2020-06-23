3821 Ella Boulevard

Amenities

You'll love this charming Houston property in Oak Forest! This 2 bedroom home features open floor plan w/ beautiful natural lighting, premium laminate flooring, large rooms and closets. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator & breakfast bar. Entertain in the HUGE backyard w/ fire pit, picnic table, privacy fence, covered patio & tall, sweeping trees. Utility room includes front load washer and dryer. Ideal for commuters w/ easy access to 610 & 290 and very close proximity to many restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Lawn service can be included for an additional fee.