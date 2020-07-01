All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:22 AM

3819 South Macgregor Way

3819 South Macgregor Way · No Longer Available
Location

3819 South Macgregor Way, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful, Mediterranean, custom home in Riverside Terrace. This gorgeous home is located minutes away from the Medical Center, Houston Zoo, Downtown, and The NRG Football Stadium. Home is also conveniently located a short drive from Highway 288 for access to downtown, 610, I-45, I-10 and more! The home features a media room, gameroom, two offices, and a huge backyard down below. High end finishes throughout the home, double island kitchen, massive windows for TONS of natural light to enter, open floor plan, luxurious master retreat and more! Three car garage with extra parking spaces in the circular driveway. This home is a must see!!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12117607

(RLNE4832197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 South Macgregor Way have any available units?
3819 South Macgregor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 South Macgregor Way have?
Some of 3819 South Macgregor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 South Macgregor Way currently offering any rent specials?
3819 South Macgregor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 South Macgregor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 South Macgregor Way is pet friendly.
Does 3819 South Macgregor Way offer parking?
Yes, 3819 South Macgregor Way offers parking.
Does 3819 South Macgregor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 South Macgregor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 South Macgregor Way have a pool?
No, 3819 South Macgregor Way does not have a pool.
Does 3819 South Macgregor Way have accessible units?
No, 3819 South Macgregor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 South Macgregor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 South Macgregor Way has units with dishwashers.

