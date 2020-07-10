3819 Antibes Lane

Amenities

Impressive home for lease in coveted Royal Oaks Country Club, only a 6-mile commute from the Energy Corridor. This exclusive, 24-hour gated community is home to the Fred Couples Signature Golf Course, offering pristine conditions with fast greens speed year-round. Property features an incredible backyard boasting added privacy with no back neighbors, expansive covered patio, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and outdoor bath. Other features include recently replaced Lennox Quantum furnace and exterior A/C units with 10-year transferrable warranty, upgraded stone and stucco elevation, soaring 2-story ceilings, plantation shutters, grand foyer, study with French doors, generously-sized living room for entertaining, home theater, game room, and 3-car garage. The chefs kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and butlers pantry. The primary suite includes dual walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub, and shower.