3819 Antibes Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:57 PM

3819 Antibes Lane

3819 Antibes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Antibes Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
media room
Impressive home for lease in coveted Royal Oaks Country Club, only a 6-mile commute from the Energy Corridor. This exclusive, 24-hour gated community is home to the Fred Couples Signature Golf Course, offering pristine conditions with fast greens speed year-round. Property features an incredible backyard boasting added privacy with no back neighbors, expansive covered patio, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and outdoor bath. Other features include recently replaced Lennox Quantum furnace and exterior A/C units with 10-year transferrable warranty, upgraded stone and stucco elevation, soaring 2-story ceilings, plantation shutters, grand foyer, study with French doors, generously-sized living room for entertaining, home theater, game room, and 3-car garage. The chefs kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and butlers pantry. The primary suite includes dual walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub, and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Antibes Lane have any available units?
3819 Antibes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Antibes Lane have?
Some of 3819 Antibes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Antibes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Antibes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Antibes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Antibes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3819 Antibes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Antibes Lane offers parking.
Does 3819 Antibes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Antibes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Antibes Lane have a pool?
No, 3819 Antibes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Antibes Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3819 Antibes Lane has accessible units.
Does 3819 Antibes Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Antibes Lane has units with dishwashers.

