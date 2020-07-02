All apartments in Houston
3806 Morningview Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:07 PM

3806 Morningview Drive

3806 Morningview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Morningview Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home. The house and garage apartment have been completely renovated with all new flooring, cabinets, exotic granite counter tops, fixtures, master bedroom, master bathroom, baseboards, doors, stainless steel appliances, roof and HVAC as well. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Over-sized laundry room. Great open concept floor plan. Property is sitting on a large lot that gives you the opportunity to do much more. Great for entertaining. Great location. Minutes from Katy Freeway, Beltway 8 and Northwest Freeway. Home has never flooded. Schedule your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Morningview Drive have any available units?
3806 Morningview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 Morningview Drive have?
Some of 3806 Morningview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Morningview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Morningview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Morningview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Morningview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3806 Morningview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Morningview Drive offers parking.
Does 3806 Morningview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 Morningview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Morningview Drive have a pool?
No, 3806 Morningview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Morningview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3806 Morningview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Morningview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 Morningview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

