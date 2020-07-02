3806 Morningview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Beautifully remodeled home. The house and garage apartment have been completely renovated with all new flooring, cabinets, exotic granite counter tops, fixtures, master bedroom, master bathroom, baseboards, doors, stainless steel appliances, roof and HVAC as well. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Over-sized laundry room. Great open concept floor plan. Property is sitting on a large lot that gives you the opportunity to do much more. Great for entertaining. Great location. Minutes from Katy Freeway, Beltway 8 and Northwest Freeway. Home has never flooded. Schedule your personal tour today.