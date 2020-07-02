3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room pet friendly

Richmond Ave, Houston, TX - Pearl Greenway | Upper Kirby Apartments Near River Oaks



With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.



Amazing luxurious apartment at a new complex , fully furnished and well equipped with house and kitchen wares , state of the art amenities ( swimming pools ,gym business center etc. )



all bills paid no hidden fees should check it out



Community -

Clubhouse with after hours common areas

Social Room with TV and sound system

Business center with Apple computers, printer and fax

Cyber caf with large screen TV and coffee station

Lounge area with Wi-Fi

Vegas style pool with shallow-water sunshelves

Zen style lap pool

Custom cabanas with TVs

Dog park with fountain, play obstacles, dog wash, benches and covered bar area

Covered BBQ Grill Area

eVgo Electric car charging stations

Wireless Access in select locations

Platinum Athletic Club

Matrix Treadmills and Ellipticals with touch screen TVs, Nike+iPod and Virtual Active

Woodway Curve Treadmill

Stepmill Stairmaster

Jacobs Ladder

Freeweight area, circuit training area and cardio area

Separate aerobics and spinning room with spin bikes featuring MyRide system

Walk score: 91/100 - Pearl Greenway is walking distance to: Costco, LA Fitness, Edwards Greenway Movie Theater, Central Market, Fresh Market (coming soon), Tonys, Smoothie King, Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Oishii, Michiru, Caf Express, Potbelly, Little Jimmys Deli, Collinas, Oporto Wine Bar, Starbucks, Pizzeria Solario, Skewers, Berrypop Frozen Yogurt, Kobecue.