Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367

3788 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Richmond Ave, Houston, TX - Pearl Greenway | Upper Kirby Apartments Near River Oaks

With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.

Amazing luxurious apartment at a new complex , fully furnished and well equipped with house and kitchen wares , state of the art amenities ( swimming pools ,gym business center etc. )

all bills paid no hidden fees should check it out

Community -
Clubhouse with after hours common areas
Social Room with TV and sound system
Business center with Apple computers, printer and fax
Cyber caf with large screen TV and coffee station
Lounge area with Wi-Fi
Vegas style pool with shallow-water sunshelves
Zen style lap pool
Custom cabanas with TVs
Dog park with fountain, play obstacles, dog wash, benches and covered bar area
Covered BBQ Grill Area
eVgo Electric car charging stations
Wireless Access in select locations
Platinum Athletic Club
Matrix Treadmills and Ellipticals with touch screen TVs, Nike+iPod and Virtual Active
Woodway Curve Treadmill
Stepmill Stairmaster
Jacobs Ladder
Freeweight area, circuit training area and cardio area
Separate aerobics and spinning room with spin bikes featuring MyRide system
Walk score: 91/100 - Pearl Greenway is walking distance to: Costco, LA Fitness, Edwards Greenway Movie Theater, Central Market, Fresh Market (coming soon), Tonys, Smoothie King, Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Oishii, Michiru, Caf Express, Potbelly, Little Jimmys Deli, Collinas, Oporto Wine Bar, Starbucks, Pizzeria Solario, Skewers, Berrypop Frozen Yogurt, Kobecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 have any available units?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 have?
Some of 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 is pet friendly.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 offers parking.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 have a pool?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 has a pool.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1367 does not have units with dishwashers.

