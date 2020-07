Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated game room

Nicely updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Hardwood throughout. Master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms plus game room upstairs. Plenty of room to entertain. Parking in front of each unit. Nice sized yard. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Smoking. Quiet Neighborhood. Don't Miss This One!!