House is ready for move in on 9/12/2019. New contemporary grey flooring and paint will be in place. Contemporary 2 story town home mins away from medical center, NRG. High ceiling with open floor kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter, hardwood floor in living area, new grey stone pvc floor at bedrooms and stairs, new paint. 2 beds on the first floor with full bath, master bed on the second with luxury bathroom space. Will go fast, make an appointment today!!!