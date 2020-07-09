All apartments in Houston
359 Sydnor Street
359 Sydnor Street

359 Sydnor Street · No Longer Available
Location

359 Sydnor Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Live within minutes to Downtown and popular EADO. Contemporary two story home offering 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms situated in a gated community and includes a fully fenced private yard. Attached two car garage and easy access into the first floor which includes a bedroom and full bath with tub/shower combination. Second floor features a sizable living room, kitchen, dining area, utility room, master bedroom and master bath. A balcony with a north view is off the living room with space to enjoy coffee or a glass of wine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Sydnor Street have any available units?
359 Sydnor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 Sydnor Street have?
Some of 359 Sydnor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Sydnor Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 Sydnor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Sydnor Street pet-friendly?
No, 359 Sydnor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 359 Sydnor Street offer parking?
Yes, 359 Sydnor Street offers parking.
Does 359 Sydnor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 Sydnor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Sydnor Street have a pool?
No, 359 Sydnor Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 Sydnor Street have accessible units?
Yes, 359 Sydnor Street has accessible units.
Does 359 Sydnor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 Sydnor Street has units with dishwashers.

