359 Sydnor Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage accessible oven

Live within minutes to Downtown and popular EADO. Contemporary two story home offering 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms situated in a gated community and includes a fully fenced private yard. Attached two car garage and easy access into the first floor which includes a bedroom and full bath with tub/shower combination. Second floor features a sizable living room, kitchen, dining area, utility room, master bedroom and master bath. A balcony with a north view is off the living room with space to enjoy coffee or a glass of wine.