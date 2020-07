Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking

GREAT CONDITION. Located in the Heart of Houston. Bus stop within walking distance. Great roommate plan, leg bathroom, eat in kitchen, gas stove and large living area. Indoor laundry. Outside storage facility. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Property is wheelchair accessible. Lots of privacy in the backyard + 2 car carport. See it soon.