All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3530 Cline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3530 Cline St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

3530 Cline St

3530 Cline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3530 Cline Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath move-in ready home - Property Id: 295120

Welcome home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage move-in ready home nestled in a quiet gated community! It features new carpet & paint, canned lighting, crown molding, tons of natural light, & laminate flooring in main living area & kitchen. Private master suite includes dual sinks, granite counters, walk in closet, separate shower and large tub. Eat-in kitchen is well equipped with beautiful granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, ample cabinet space & island overlooking spacious living and breakfast area. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, & half bath down complete this home. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a plenty of space to for outdoor activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295120
Property Id 295120

(RLNE5839392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Cline St have any available units?
3530 Cline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Cline St have?
Some of 3530 Cline St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Cline St currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Cline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Cline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Cline St is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Cline St offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Cline St offers parking.
Does 3530 Cline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Cline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Cline St have a pool?
No, 3530 Cline St does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Cline St have accessible units?
No, 3530 Cline St does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Cline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Cline St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston