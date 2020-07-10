3530 Cline St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath move-in ready home



Welcome home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage move-in ready home nestled in a quiet gated community! It features new carpet & paint, canned lighting, crown molding, tons of natural light, & laminate flooring in main living area & kitchen. Private master suite includes dual sinks, granite counters, walk in closet, separate shower and large tub. Eat-in kitchen is well equipped with beautiful granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, ample cabinet space & island overlooking spacious living and breakfast area. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, & half bath down complete this home. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a plenty of space to for outdoor activities.

