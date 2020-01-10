All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3518 Sampson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3518 Sampson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3518 Sampson Street

3518 Sampson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3518 Sampson Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This is a beautifully renovated 4/2 duplex just steps from UH Central and TSU. It's a gated property with access to the upstairs at the back of the unit. It features 4 lightly furnished rooms, 2 full baths and a charming kitchen with fridge and microwave included. An upstairs balcony space adds to the charm of this conveniently located property, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Small pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with additional fees, no aggressive or oversized breeds. Approval is at owner's discretion. Make an appointment to see this beautiful property today! Megan David, Realtor. 713-471-9250 call/text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 Sampson Street have any available units?
3518 Sampson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 Sampson Street have?
Some of 3518 Sampson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 Sampson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Sampson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 Sampson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 Sampson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3518 Sampson Street offer parking?
No, 3518 Sampson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3518 Sampson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 Sampson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 Sampson Street have a pool?
No, 3518 Sampson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3518 Sampson Street have accessible units?
No, 3518 Sampson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 Sampson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 Sampson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston