Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with laminate wood floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space! Wooden deck and fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off January's rent if move in on or before December 13th!

Contact us to schedule a showing.