Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3510 Omeara Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:23 PM

3510 Omeara Drive

3510 Omeara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Omeara Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly remodeled 3 story contemporary town home with decent backyard for lease. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a shared full bathroom. High ceiling living on the right with open floor plan kitchen to the left. Master suite on the 3rd with large walk-in closet, en suite master bath with a whirlpool tub & separate shower along. Fresh paint throughout the whole house and brand new stone PVC flooring on the first floor. Sliding door to be installed in 2 weeks on the first bedroom to the patio. Fridge is included.Minutes away from NRG, the Medical Center, Downtown, the Metro Rail, U of H and the Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Omeara Drive have any available units?
3510 Omeara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Omeara Drive have?
Some of 3510 Omeara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Omeara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Omeara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Omeara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Omeara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3510 Omeara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Omeara Drive offers parking.
Does 3510 Omeara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Omeara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Omeara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Omeara Drive has a pool.
Does 3510 Omeara Drive have accessible units?
No, 3510 Omeara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Omeara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Omeara Drive has units with dishwashers.

