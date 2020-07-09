3510 Omeara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Newly remodeled 3 story contemporary town home with decent backyard for lease. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a shared full bathroom. High ceiling living on the right with open floor plan kitchen to the left. Master suite on the 3rd with large walk-in closet, en suite master bath with a whirlpool tub & separate shower along. Fresh paint throughout the whole house and brand new stone PVC flooring on the first floor. Sliding door to be installed in 2 weeks on the first bedroom to the patio. Fridge is included.Minutes away from NRG, the Medical Center, Downtown, the Metro Rail, U of H and the Galleria.