3510 Canfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and Freshly Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath w/ Full Size 2 Car Garage! This Townhome has New Vinyl Plank Wood Floors throughout, Fresh Interior paint, and New Window Treatments. Master Bedroom Down with Full Bath. 2 Bedrooms and Utility Room up with hallway Full Bath. Washer and Dryer Included. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Many Ceiling fans throughout. Central Heating and Cooling. Partially fenced front yard. Walking distance to UofH and TSU! Easy access to all major freeways. A block to the Metrorail and the city bus lines. Nearby amenities include Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, 2 Golf courses - Gus Wortham and Hermann Park, Houston Zoo, Museum District, and the Texas Medical Center.