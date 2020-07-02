All apartments in Houston
3510 Canfield Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 6:34 PM

3510 Canfield Street

3510 Canfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Canfield Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and Freshly Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath w/ Full Size 2 Car Garage! This Townhome has New Vinyl Plank Wood Floors throughout, Fresh Interior paint, and New Window Treatments. Master Bedroom Down with Full Bath. 2 Bedrooms and Utility Room up with hallway Full Bath. Washer and Dryer Included. Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Many Ceiling fans throughout. Central Heating and Cooling. Partially fenced front yard. Walking distance to UofH and TSU! Easy access to all major freeways. A block to the Metrorail and the city bus lines. Nearby amenities include Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, 2 Golf courses - Gus Wortham and Hermann Park, Houston Zoo, Museum District, and the Texas Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Canfield Street have any available units?
3510 Canfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Canfield Street have?
Some of 3510 Canfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Canfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Canfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Canfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Canfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3510 Canfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Canfield Street offers parking.
Does 3510 Canfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Canfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Canfield Street have a pool?
No, 3510 Canfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Canfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3510 Canfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Canfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Canfield Street has units with dishwashers.

