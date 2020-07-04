345 Eado Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

This new construction town-home exudes the ultimate in luxury and offers a stunning arrangement of amenities both inside and out. Situated in the middle of Houstons fastest growing areas, you are just minutes from Downtown, Minute Maid Park, Discovery Green, Highly Rated Restaurants, Bars, Breweries and gyms. The sleek contemporary design offers an open living concept on the 2nd Floor perfect for entertaining. The balcony right of the living area is ready for your grill. This home features Hardwood Floors, Designer Carpet, Quartz Counter tops, 3 Spacious Suites with Private Baths, Walk-in Closets and much more. Head on up to the 4th Floor Terrace to relax and unwind while enjoying the amazing Downtown Skyline. This opportunity wont last long, so scheduled your showing today!. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included and Landlord will pay for water/trash.