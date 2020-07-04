All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

345 Eado Park Circle

345 Eado Park Cir · No Longer Available
Location

345 Eado Park Cir, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
This new construction town-home exudes the ultimate in luxury and offers a stunning arrangement of amenities both inside and out. Situated in the middle of Houstons fastest growing areas, you are just minutes from Downtown, Minute Maid Park, Discovery Green, Highly Rated Restaurants, Bars, Breweries and gyms. The sleek contemporary design offers an open living concept on the 2nd Floor perfect for entertaining. The balcony right of the living area is ready for your grill. This home features Hardwood Floors, Designer Carpet, Quartz Counter tops, 3 Spacious Suites with Private Baths, Walk-in Closets and much more. Head on up to the 4th Floor Terrace to relax and unwind while enjoying the amazing Downtown Skyline. This opportunity wont last long, so scheduled your showing today!. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included and Landlord will pay for water/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Eado Park Circle have any available units?
345 Eado Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Eado Park Circle have?
Some of 345 Eado Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Eado Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
345 Eado Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Eado Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 345 Eado Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 345 Eado Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 345 Eado Park Circle offers parking.
Does 345 Eado Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Eado Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Eado Park Circle have a pool?
No, 345 Eado Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 345 Eado Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 345 Eado Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Eado Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Eado Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

