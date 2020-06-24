3338 Arbor Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge game room parking garage online portal

Price: $3200

Security Deposit: $3000

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2,676

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Separate Oven.



Extras: Hey! You found your home! Come and be charmed by this gorgeous 2 story home and don't miss out on another day of living here! This beauty has high ceilings and its elegance speaks for itself. Gorgeous wood floors on the first floor and comfy carpet on the second. It comes with a broad, open kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and a large island. It also comes with a breakfast nook and a dining area that has a cute fireplace. You'll have more than enough cabinets and a pantry for some additional storage space. After going up the lovely stairs you'll find a large game room with more storage space and even a wet bar, this room is perfect for entertaining. 4 roomy bedrooms with their closets and 4 baths! The stylish master bath features a big walk-in closet and a separate shower. 2 car attached garage and very nice illumination from the sunlight that comes in during the day. Don't wait! APPLY NOW!



