All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3338 Arbor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3338 Arbor Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

3338 Arbor Street

3338 Arbor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3338 Arbor Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
game room
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $3200
Security Deposit: $3000
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,676
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Separate Oven.

Extras: Hey! You found your home! Come and be charmed by this gorgeous 2 story home and don't miss out on another day of living here! This beauty has high ceilings and its elegance speaks for itself. Gorgeous wood floors on the first floor and comfy carpet on the second. It comes with a broad, open kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and a large island. It also comes with a breakfast nook and a dining area that has a cute fireplace. You'll have more than enough cabinets and a pantry for some additional storage space. After going up the lovely stairs you'll find a large game room with more storage space and even a wet bar, this room is perfect for entertaining. 4 roomy bedrooms with their closets and 4 baths! The stylish master bath features a big walk-in closet and a separate shower. 2 car attached garage and very nice illumination from the sunlight that comes in during the day. Don't wait! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Arbor Street have any available units?
3338 Arbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 Arbor Street have?
Some of 3338 Arbor Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Arbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Arbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Arbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 3338 Arbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3338 Arbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 3338 Arbor Street offers parking.
Does 3338 Arbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 Arbor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Arbor Street have a pool?
No, 3338 Arbor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3338 Arbor Street have accessible units?
No, 3338 Arbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Arbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 Arbor Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston