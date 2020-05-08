3323 Glen Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 1 Story Home located at the end of a quiet culdsac street!Extensive Tile Flooring flows from the Entry into the Formals,Hallway and into the Open Concept Kit/Brk/Den!Recent Carpet in all Bedrooms.Spacious Den features a vaulted ceiling,stone fireplace and windows to view the extra large backyard.Fabulous Kitchen has Granite Countertops,Gas Cooktop,Oven,and two Breakfast Bars.Master Bedroom has a private bathroom and dual closets.Two Additional Bedrooms have walk-in closets and share an updated bathroom too.Granite Counters,Tile,and Designer inlays.Recent light fixtures and ceiling fans too.