Houston, TX
3323 Glen Spring Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:06 AM

3323 Glen Spring Drive

3323 Glen Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Glen Spring Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 1 Story Home located at the end of a quiet culdsac street!Extensive Tile Flooring flows from the Entry into the Formals,Hallway and into the Open Concept Kit/Brk/Den!Recent Carpet in all Bedrooms.Spacious Den features a vaulted ceiling,stone fireplace and windows to view the extra large backyard.Fabulous Kitchen has Granite Countertops,Gas Cooktop,Oven,and two Breakfast Bars.Master Bedroom has a private bathroom and dual closets.Two Additional Bedrooms have walk-in closets and share an updated bathroom too.Granite Counters,Tile,and Designer inlays.Recent light fixtures and ceiling fans too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Glen Spring Drive have any available units?
3323 Glen Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 Glen Spring Drive have?
Some of 3323 Glen Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Glen Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Glen Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Glen Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Glen Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3323 Glen Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Glen Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 3323 Glen Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Glen Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Glen Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 3323 Glen Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Glen Spring Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3323 Glen Spring Drive has accessible units.
Does 3323 Glen Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 Glen Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

