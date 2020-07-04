All apartments in Houston
3322 Sycamore Springs Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:41 AM

3322 Sycamore Springs Drive

3322 Sycamore Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Sycamore Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently renovated split level with open floorplan. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances (incl gas range, side-by-side refrigerator and microwave), white cabinets and granite countertops. Wood floors throughout, including bedrooms. New vanities and granite countertops in both bedrooms. Huge family room, dining and kitchen upstairs. Master BR upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Two car attached garage. Large, fully fenced back yard with patio. Pet okay with approval and deposit. No smoking in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive have any available units?
3322 Sycamore Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive have?
Some of 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Sycamore Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Sycamore Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

