3322 Sycamore Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated split level with open floorplan. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances (incl gas range, side-by-side refrigerator and microwave), white cabinets and granite countertops. Wood floors throughout, including bedrooms. New vanities and granite countertops in both bedrooms. Huge family room, dining and kitchen upstairs. Master BR upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Two car attached garage. Large, fully fenced back yard with patio. Pet okay with approval and deposit. No smoking in home.