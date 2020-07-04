3322 Sycamore Springs Drive

Amenities
Recently renovated split level with open floorplan. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances (incl gas range, side-by-side refrigerator and microwave), white cabinets and granite countertops. Wood floors throughout, including bedrooms. New vanities and granite countertops in both bedrooms. Huge family room, dining and kitchen upstairs. Master BR upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Two car attached garage. Large, fully fenced back yard with patio. Pet okay with approval and deposit. No smoking in home.