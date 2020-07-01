3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Custom townhome ideally located close to Bayou and Spotts Park, Downtown and Museum District! Ready for immediate move-in! Many custom features and recent updates include the entire A/C system, 3-filter-water system, fresh paint throughout the entire house, plantation shutters, and more. Open 1st floor plan is great for entertaining--hardwood floors make living here easy. Great master suite complete with large closet and bathroom and 2nd bedroom with bathroom on 2nd floor! Huge game/media/office room OR flex space AND 3rd additional bedroom on 3rd floor, along with full bath. Located on a "hill" along a beautifully landscaped boulevard (lovely view from the balcony), this home has never flooded! Don't miss this one! ALSO HAS NEW ROOF!