Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:35 PM

3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard

3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Custom townhome ideally located close to Bayou and Spotts Park, Downtown and Museum District! Ready for immediate move-in! Many custom features and recent updates include the entire A/C system, 3-filter-water system, fresh paint throughout the entire house, plantation shutters, and more. Open 1st floor plan is great for entertaining--hardwood floors make living here easy. Great master suite complete with large closet and bathroom and 2nd bedroom with bathroom on 2nd floor! Huge game/media/office room OR flex space AND 3rd additional bedroom on 3rd floor, along with full bath. Located on a "hill" along a beautifully landscaped boulevard (lovely view from the balcony), this home has never flooded! Don't miss this one! ALSO HAS NEW ROOF!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard have any available units?
3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard have?
Some of 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Memorial Crest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

